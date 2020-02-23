UrduPoint.com
Opposition Has No Alternate To Strengthen National Economy: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Opposition has no alternate to strengthen national economy: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said the opposition had no alternate to strengthen the national economy but it was criticising the government just for political point-scoring.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said opposition wanted to topple the government but it had no capacity to do so.

He said people had voted in the favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to bring change and they had showed their full confidence on its honest leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the opposition knew that the prime minister was capable enough to bring the country out of prevailing challenges.

He said people had rejected the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz ( PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) because they were disappointed from both the political parties and their corrupt leadership.

The leader of the house said improvement in every sector was linked with stable economy and the government had improved national economy and working to further strengthen it along improving working capacity of the institutions.

Shibli Faraz said the previous governments were responsible for the current inflation because they artificially controlled the Dollar price.

The present government had put the country on right track and people would see gradually improvement in every sector of life, adding although the government was not responsible for current inflation but it was striving to control it and different solid steps were being taken for the purpose.

Replying to a question, he said the government wanted to bring reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws and other institutions as well but opposition was not supporting in that regard.

Although, the PTI led government was paying political price at this time but its leadership wanted to see a developed and prosperous country without caring opposition criticism, he added.

/778

