Opposition has no capacity to bring change in Senate or Punjab: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Friday said opposition has no capacity to bring change in Punjab or Senate as it would eventually fail to change Sadiq Sanjarai in Upper House.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, the government was not feared from opposition because it had nothing logical against the government to provoke anger of the masses.

He said opposition don't have sufficient numbers to change the Chief Minister of Punjab or Chairman Senate, adding the government would cast its votes in favour of Sadiq Sanjarai and he would be remained as the chairman of the Senate.

He said all the government allied political parties were fully intact as government remained successful for passing the budget and opposition would again face the defeat, if they will bring no confidence motion to change Chairman Senate.

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjari was running the affairs of the upper House smoothly and changing the chairman Senate was not a public issue, he added.

He said the government was making efforts to strengthen national economy and enhancing working capacity of the national institutions.

Replying to a question, he said, all public representatives should have to provide truthful information about their assets and the government should make more tough legislation in this regard.