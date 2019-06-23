UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Has No Capacity To Launch Movement Against Government: Naeem Ul Haq

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:10 PM

Opposition has no capacity to launch movement against government: Naeem ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq Sunday said the opposition had no capacity to launch any movement against the government.

Talking to ptv, he said holding demonstration was the constitutional right of everyone but it should be within the constitutional parameters.

The special assistant said the government had adequate numbers for passing the budget.

He said the government had appointed Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Accounts Committee on insistence of opposition but he was failed to show seriousness regarding running the very affairs.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government was fully committed to recover the looted country's wealth from corrupt people.

Naeem ul Haq said through adopting austerity measures the government had safe billions of rupee, adding the economy would be on track soon because of the efforts of the government.

Replying to a question about CPEC, he said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had great importance for the country's economy, adding million of job opportunities would emerge out of the CPEC which would change the fate of not only Pakistan but the entire region.

He said the country had a great potential of tourism but needed to be explored, adding the government was paying attention on tourism sector and wanted to generate more revenue by promoting this sector.

We wanted to make at least 20 more new resorts in the country in coming years and the national and international investors could take benefit through it, he added.

He said the government was taking steps to improve exports of the country and trying to bridge the gap between imports and exports.

The cabinet hold meetings regularly and all the ministries were working well, he said, adding the prime minister himself was monitoring the performance of every ministry.

To another question, he said Pakistan wanted to establish best relations with all the countries including India on equality basis.

He said the incumbent government had not registered a single case against opposition leadership and all the cases were registered in previous regimes.

He said those did corruption were arrested by the orders of the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the government ahd nothing to do with it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Exports Budget Job CPEC Sunday All From Government Cabinet Best Billion Million PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

40 minutes ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

4 hours ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.