Opposition has no capacity to topple government: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the opposition should present vote of no confidence in the parliament if they have required numbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the opposition should present vote of no confidence in the parliament if they have required numbers.

The opposition was just claiming to bring no confidence motion but they have no capacity to topple the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not an easy task as the opposition was taking him as easy.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would complete its five years tenure without any trouble and the general election would be held in 2023 in transparent manner.

He said the prime minister would again win the battle against the opposition just like earlier, adding many parliamentarians of opposition side were ready to join the government.

Sheikh Rashid said the opposition just have lust of power but not sincere to resolve the problems of the people as they had ruled the country for many years.

Replying to a question, he said the establishment was standing with the elected government as the whole opposition was creation of the establishment.

He said majority of the people and youth were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan as they knew that he was the only political figure who had ample capabilities to resolve their problems amicably.

He said the opposition parties were trying to hide their wealth which they had made ruthlessly during their government tenures, adding opposition leadership had earned whole income through illegal means.

To another question, he said the all allied political parties were fully intact with the government and remain intact in future also.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a dead honest leader and had no foreign accounts or assets but those who had foreign accounts and properties they were claiming to run the foreign policy as independently.

He said if someone would leave the prime minister in this crucial time he would become zero.

Replying to another question, he said that the government had reached near to those culprits who were involved in the tragic incident of Peshawar and they would be treated with iron hands.

He said PM Imran Khan had well said that he would become more dangerous for the opposition if he would come on the roads.