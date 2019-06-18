Opposition has no interest in resolving public issues: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said opposition parties had no interest to discuss national and public importance issues in the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said opposition parties had no interest to discuss national and public importance issues in the Parliament

On a point of order in the National Assembly he said, "It is unfortunate that opposition parties have no interest to discuss country's economy and issues related to masses in the parliament." He recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan in 2013 had congratulated the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and demanded to open four Constituencies to investigate rigging in elections.

But, unfortunately, he said the PTI demand was accepted after four years in shape of a commission to investigate the rigging in polls.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after the election of PM slot shook hands with Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari but unfortunately, the response of opposition parties was otherwise.

He said the government had invited the opposition parties to discuss National Accountability Bureau laws but they had no interest to discuss the issues confronting the country.

On a point of order, Khawaja Muhammad Asif of PML-N asked the Speaker National Assembly to issue production order of Asif Ali Zardari and others members facing imprisonment. He asked the speaker not to take dictation from others.

He recalled that Sheikh Rashid and Javed Hashmi's production orders were issued by the then speakers despite pressure. He also appreciated the speaker Punjab Assembly for issuing production order of the detained members.

He said opposition parties were ready to cooperate with the government for smooth running of Parliamentary affairs but the Chair would have to assert its authority.

MQM member Ameen-ul-Haq also supported the demand of opposition for the issuance of production order of Asif Ali Zardari, saying MQM always took the principled stand.

He asked all the political parties to work for strengthening of democracy and parliament.

Syed Kshreed Shah of PPP also asked the Speaker to issue production order of Asif Ali Zardari. He also asked the members sitting on the treasure benches to exhibit patience during proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament.