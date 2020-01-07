UrduPoint.com
Opposition Has Shown Responsible Attitude In NA: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:36 PM

Opposition has shown responsible attitude in NA: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday has said that opposition parties have shown responsible attitude in National Assembly (NA) over military-related amendment bills

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday has said that opposition parties have shown responsible attitude in National Assembly (NA) over military-related amendment bills.Talking to media, the minister said that the amendment bill will become law after getting approved from Senate today.

We have to respect all the national institutions including judiciary and Parliament, he added.Earlier today, NA had approved the amendment bills regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.Voting was held on all three Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020 under the supervision of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was also present in the assembly.At the start of the session, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak requested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to withdraw their recommendations regarding amendments in the bills over which, PPP MNA Naveed Qamar took back the suggestions.Religious parties Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) didn't participate in the voting process and walked out of the NA declaring it as "fake".Subsequently, the session was adjourned till 4pm on Wednesday.

