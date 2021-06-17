Opposition has track record of disturbing Parliamentary proceedings: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said it was routine practice of opposition to disturb parliamentary environment by resorting to hooliganism, fistfight and walkouts in upper and lower House of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said it was routine practice of opposition to disturb parliamentary environment by resorting to hooliganism, fistfight and walkouts in upper and lower House of Parliament.

Talking to a private channel, he said it too had a habit of indulging in blame game after creating rumpus in the Augustus House.

Farrukh asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers to explain as to why they protested during the budgetary speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, adding it was beyond one's comprehension.

Pointing out the opposition's walkout during the budgetary speech of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the NA, he said they should demonstrate serious and positive attitude in the House.

Farrukh said it was the constitutional right of every Parliamentarian to record his/her protest in the House within the parameters of democracy, but profanities against their opponents for political gains were not allowed.

He said all the political parties leadership should discourage undemocratic and despicable practices in the Parliament to strengthen the democracy.

The Minister said both the political parties PML-N and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) sought the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like concessions for their leadership at the time of legislation on Financial Action Task Force (FATF).