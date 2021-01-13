UrduPoint.com
Opposition Has Waged Meaningless Agitation: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:10 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the opposition had waged a meaningless agitation as it had no public welfare agenda

In a statement, the CM said the opposition made a futile attempt of political point-scoring on important issues, adding that the PDM had no regard for the masses as it was only interested in the fulfillment of personal designs.

He maintained the opposition parties had lost credibility in the people as the elements, leaving the people in difficult circumstances, were alienated.

The CM regretted the opposition tried to weaken the unity by setting aside vital national interests and the negative role played by the opposition had become a part of the history.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the nation would never forget the negative political characters, adding that those tried to create jangling discards in an hour of the trial had been fully exposed.

Meanwhile, the government had taken a number of steps for the welfare of the masses and Prime Minister Imran Khan was dealing with emerging challenges with courage and vision and every challenge would be overcome with the support of the masses, concluded the chief minister.

