Opposition Hatching Conspiracies To Destabilize Country: Usman Basra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Opposition hatching conspiracies to destabilize country: Usman Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Saeed Basra Monday lashed out at the opposition parties for hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would be failed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting a war to protect the country from corrupt and looters, who also harmed national interests, he said this while speaking at a private news channel programme.

The 27th March's historic rally had sent a clear message to the corrupt politicians that the whole the nation was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said Imran Khan had raised voice against Islamophobia all over the world.

Replying to a question, Usman Basra said that foreign elements were involved in changing regimes in Pakistan, as they done it in the past, but time had changed now.

PM Imran Khan has exposed those opposition leaders who were involved in foreign funded conspiracies against the country, adding that PM Imran Khan will never compromise on national interest.

