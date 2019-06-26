UrduPoint.com
Opposition Holding APC To Protect Looted Money: Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that All Parties Conference (APC) was for protecting looted money and personal interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that All Parties Conference (APC) was for protecting looted money and personal interests.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that prioritizing personal interests over national interests was like a cruel joke to the people.

Usman Buzdar said that leaders of opposition parties had no concern with the problems of the people. Those who have ruined the journey of public development are holding APC today but people were fully aware that these parties have had devastated the economy in the past, he said.

The rejected elements were unnerved over the development of the country towards the right direction, he added.

The collusion of the opposition parties is meant for hiding their corruption and it has nothing to do with the welfare of the people, he said and added that opposition parties had already faced defeat and their APC would also be failed today.

