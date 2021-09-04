Opposition holding gatherings to save looted wealth: Farrukh

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:53 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the opposition leadership was holding public gatherings under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save their looted wealth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the opposition leadership was holding public gatherings under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save their looted wealth.

The opposition was using sinister design and blackmailing tactics to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in the corruption cases but Prime Minister Imran Khan would never make any compromise on accountability process against plunderers, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said PM Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years to eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country. Both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remained involved in massive money laundering by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their respective regimes, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed with its all promises made with public during the general election 2018 in order to carry out across the board accountability process against looters to recover the looted wealth.

Farrukh Habib lauded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recovering the huge amount from the corrupt elements and lamented that the previous governments had only registered cases against each others but did not continue the accountability process against them.

