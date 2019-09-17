Opposition holding protest to halt accountability process: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the opposition parties had developed consensus to hold protest to halt accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, he questioned that why opposition parties had not showed unity over prevailing situation in Kashmir as India was perpetrating atrocities on oppressed Kashmiri people.

The minister said Maulana Fazalur Rehman being a chairman Kashmir committee had not raised voice against tyranny and gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir. Maulana was holding demonstration on non-issues to grab power, he added.

He said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruined the national institutions while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was bringing reforms in them for revamping.

He said work was underway to introduce reforms in Punjab police department to streamline the system. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had focused on development and uplift works in the whole province not only Lahore, he added.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the PTI government was committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, adding no mega scandal of corruption was surfaced during the ongoing PTI tenure.