Opposition holding public meetings to protect corrupt leaders, corruption money: Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Opposition was holding public gathering to protect their corrupt leaders and corruption money.

The Opposition parties did not have any public welfare agenda but they were uniting to safe their corrupt leaders' ill-gotten money, he stated while talking to a private television channel program.

Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was sitting abroad on temporary bail, was inciting the people against the ruling party, he stated. The politically unemployed leaders were organizing public meetings so that they could protect their looted money and assets, he added.

He urged the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N to return homeland with family, and face court cases. In reply to a question about price hike in medicine, he said mafia left by previous regimes are responsible for increasing prices.

Lamenting over weak policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, he said that they had made the institutions weak.

He added that looted money could not be recovered due to weaknesses of the institutions.

Admitting the flaws in the system, the information minister said, it was difficult to register an FIR due to loop whole in the system. Comparing the performance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said two year performance of incumbent government could be compared with Pakistan Muslim League-N, last regime.

Senator Shibli Faraz said, it was difficult to streamline the system in short span of time. He said, we need to have time to clean the filth of 70 years. To a question about national accountability bureau, he said that Opposition had expressed reservation over amending NAB laws because they wanted to get rid of corruption cases.

He made it clear that present government would never grant NRO and compromise on accountability process.