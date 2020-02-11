UrduPoint.com
Opposition holding speeches for political point scoring: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said without highlighting the genuine issues of common man, the opposition parties were holding political speeches in the National Assembly merely to grab point scoring.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a number of welfare projects to alleviate inflation and poverty to provide relief to the poor masses, he said taking to a private news channel.

He said when PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic woes, adding the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left all institutions unprofitable and it would take some time in revamping.

Ali Nawaz Awan urged the opposition to refrain to do politics on issues for political mileage and give recommendations to resolve issues being facing by the country.

Replying to a question, he said the previous government of PML-N had signed long duration agreements with different companies that was why; the present government was facing hardships and inconveniences.

