Opposition Holds APC For Release Of Its Leadership From Jail: Naeem Ul Haq

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Monday said that the opposition came together to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) to get its leadership released from jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Monday said that the opposition came together to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) to get its leadership released from jail.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that opposition was doing politics in the name of its prisoners detained in jail and was trying to undermine the Federal budget 2019-20.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz should avoid giving statements against the national interest and concentrate on legislation in favour of the masses.

Naeem ul Haq said that the government would successfully get approval of federal budget 2019-20. He said that the legislation would be undertaken for a code of conduct in National Assembly to stop members from leveling allegations against each other.

The SAPM said that protest was a democratic right of everybody but it should be within the law and if the law would be violated then action against the violators would be taken.

He said both sides should criticize each other while remaining within the limits of morality and run proceedings of the House in friendly environment.

