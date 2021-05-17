UrduPoint.com
Opposition Holds No Power To Topple Ruling Party: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:48 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that Opposition was holding no power to topple the ruling party's leadership because of heavy mandate given by the people in the last election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that Opposition was holding no power to topple the ruling party's leadership because of heavy mandate given by the people in the last election.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said no one could dare to remove the present leadership because Prime Minister Imran Khan was sincerely working for the welfare of the masses. He said that Pakistan armed forces were playing a vital role for the prosperity of the country.

Appreciating the sacrifices of the Armed forces in war on terror, the minister said credit went to the army and law enforcement agencies for quelling the terrorism from this part of the region.

He said armed forces were safeguarding the borders and defeating anti-state elements.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said our leadership had always made great efforts for enhancing efficiency of the institutions. Replying to a question about support of the parliamentarians in the upcoming budget, he hoped that government would pass the budget with full cooperation of the partners.

To another question, he said that PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure without facing any trouble from the Opposition parties.

