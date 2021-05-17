UrduPoint.com
Opposition Holds Public Gatherings Despite Spiking Coronavirus Disease: Senator Fida

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:45 PM

Chief Whip in the Senate Senator Fida Mohammad Khan on Monday expressed his remorse and displeasure over irresponsible attitude of the Opposition parties for holding public processions despite surging Coronavirus disease spread

He said the Opposition and so-called political parties were holding public gatherings and arranging mass meetings, particularly PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's Sheikhupura gathering, which was clear violation of the safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain Coronavirus pandemic, in a statement here received.

Senator Fida said, "We should put political differences aside and play a responsible and positive role to contain the virus." He said the decisions of the NCOC should be implemented in order to contain Coronavirus but the violations continued despite strict guidelines of the NCOC.

The Senate Chief Whip said, "The whole world is fighting against the contagion beyond the differences of color, race and religion." He was of the view that the epidemic in the country might get out of control if SOPs were flouted in negligence and the entire responsibility would be on the shoulders of the Opposition and so-called political leaders who were giving a deaf ear to rising disease infections risk.

He suggested that use of face masks, sanitizers and maintaining of social distancing were the only remedy along with Covid-19 vaccine.

He advised the masses to take precautionary measures that would be helpful and in the best interest of the people.

He emphasized the need to ensure the use of masks and said that masks are an effective weapon to prevent corona.

He urged that the people should stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement to public places.

