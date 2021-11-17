UrduPoint.com

Opposition Huddles To Chalk Out Plan Ahead Of Parliament’s Joint Session Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:48 PM

Opposition huddles to chalk out plan ahead of parliament’s joint session today

The participants deliberated upon blocking the passage of the ‘controversial legislation’ with full force and all the opposition members gave assurance that they would ensure their presence in the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Opposition huddle on Wednesday to chalk out its plan ahead of parliament’s joint session.

All parliamentary parties have taken part in the meeting.

According to the reports, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani presided over the session.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif held an important consultative meeting with the leaders of the joint opposition.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the tyrannical government which was causing economic decline and inflation to the people could not survive on ‘black laws’.

