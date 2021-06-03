Opposition in a fix on every issue: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the opposition was in a fix on every issue being confronted by the country.

In a tweet, he said the bewildered opposition on the one hand was boasting not to allow upcoming budget approved and on the other hand it was holding seminars on it.

He said the government would definitely consider the practical suggestions of the opposition.

"If the opposition comes to the parliament and fulfills its constitutional obligations, including electoral reforms, it will be very pleasing," he said.