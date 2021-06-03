UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition In A Fix On Every Issue: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Opposition in a fix on every issue: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the opposition was in a fix on every issue being confronted by the country.

In a tweet, he said the bewildered opposition on the one hand was boasting not to allow upcoming budget approved and on the other hand it was holding seminars on it.

He said the government would definitely consider the practical suggestions of the opposition.

"If the opposition comes to the parliament and fulfills its constitutional obligations, including electoral reforms, it will be very pleasing," he said.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance trade ties with Iraq: Salem A ..

8 minutes ago

Fans extend wishes as Ahmed Shahzad blessed with b ..

12 minutes ago

48 deaths, 432 new cases of coronavirus reported i ..

9 minutes ago

One Person Killed in Explosion at Mine in Russia's ..

12 minutes ago

Thuraya launches SatTrack for maritime customers

24 minutes ago

Livestock department distributes hen sets among 20 ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.