Opposition In AJK Already Lost: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Opposition in AJK already lost: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Saturday said that the opposition in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has already lost.

In a tweet, he said that Nawaz Sharif is discussing "matters of mutual interest" with the enemies of Pakistan in London.

Shibli Faraz said that Ali Amin is the lion of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He neutralised all opposition parties in Gilgit Baltistan and is going to repeat the feat in AJK tomorrow inshAllah, the minister said.

More Stories From Pakistan

