Opposition in AJK LA raises flour price increase issue

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The opposition in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly (LA) Thursday raised the issue of flour price hike during the first session of assembly which met here with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair.

The speaker, on a calling attention notice of Opposition member Sardar Saghir Chugtai, directed the Standing Committee concerned to review the matter and present the report in House.

Sardar Saghir Chugtai said that how the common people were being affected by inflation of basic livelihood items.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Farooq Ahmed Tahir informed the House that the government was bearing subsidy on flour prices.

However, he said, Pakistan faced wheat crises at the early crop season previous year which caused price hike of flour in AJK also.