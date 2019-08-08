Opposition in disarray after successive defeats in no confidence move against Chairman Senate: Bahadar Khan

(@imziishan)

The opposition parties were in disarray after suffering crushing defeat twice- on occasion of no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate and passing of first budget in National Assembly at the hands of PTI led Government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The opposition parties were in disarray after suffering crushing defeat twice- on occasion of no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate and passing of first budget in National Assembly at the hands of PTI led Government.

"The success of PTI led government in passing of first budget in National Assembly and later in Senate polls on occasion of no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate have put an end to hereditary politics forever," said PTI leader, Bahadar Khan while talking to APP.

The defeats in a row has discredited the politics of opposition in the eyes of people and made politics of PPP, JUI-F and PML-N issueless. The people were fed up with alliance of opposition as their single agenda was to escape accountability, get NRO and a safe exit for their respective leaders from corruption cases.

"The economy was left in shamble, ruined, debt driven and all institutions were destroyed due to personal led decisions by political mafia during last eight years, resulting an increase in price-hike and inflation in the country today," he said.

The PTI leader said NAB was an independent national organization and was free to probe corruption cases against corrupt people. He said PTI was voted by people to eliminate corruption and the entire nation was standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan in his long struggle against corruption.

"NAB was free to probe high profile corruption cases and the fresh cases of irrefutable evidences against opposition bigwigs including Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Salman Shahbaz, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were being interrogated by the anti corruption watchdog with no influence of the Govt,' he said.

"When NAB lays hands on corrupt elements, opposition said democracy was in danger. I strongly believed democracy strengthens with elimination of corruption," he said, adding the country can not attain progress because of rampage of corruption during last 10 years," he said.

He said old corruption cases were heading towards finality and all those bigwigs and corrupt elements that were untouchable in the past were put behind the bars, saying only honest and brave leadership could do this.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who achieved brilliant diplomatic wins referring to his historic successes in his US visit and statesmanship exhibited on the release of Indian pilot Abhi Nandan after his plane was shoot down by PAF inside Line of Control in February last.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer hailed PTI's for bringing political stability in merged areas of erstwhile FATA. He said history was made on July 20 last when tribal people of erstwhile FATA elected 16 members to provincial assembly in a transparent and peaceful election by completing the challenging process � bringing the people of the tribal areas to national mainstream for making them stakeholders in decision-making.

Owing to PTI's foresighted and goal oriented policies, the decades' long political struggle of tribal people bore fruits as election in merged areas for 16 general seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly was peacefully conducted with a good turned out of voters.

The people of former FATA have endorsed policies of PTI Government by electing six MPAs belonged to the ruling party whereas PPP and PML-N did not get any seat. The JUIF get three seats, one each by Jumat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami National Party (ANP) whereas six were elected as independent candidates.

As result of ex Fata-election, PTI has emerged as a single major political party after independent MPAs-elects Shafiq Afridi and Ghazan Jamal had formally joined it by increasing its strength from five to seven.

The number of PTI MPAs' in KP assembly has reached to 92 and was in strong position to get three women reserve and one minority seats, thus its total number would reach to 96 in the house and was an strong position to get two third majority in the history of the province.

The successful holding of election in merged areas was a historic achievement as it has smoothly completed process of bringing erstwhile FATA into mainstream.

Great responsibility were now rest on shoulders of the elected MPAs who would raise problems of tribal people in KP Assembly besides monitoring the process of development on ground in their concerned areas.

Focus should be made on socio-economic development including health, education, communication, agriculture, housing, livestock and speedy justice through strengthening of police and judicial system.

The election results have showed that former FATA were the stronghold of PTI as it was the only party to address people's problems and bring the hitherto neglected areas into national mainstream of development, he concluded.