Opposition in KP assembly concerned over security situation in province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday expressed concerns and apprehensions over the prevailing law and order situation in the province, especially continuous suspicious and threatening phone calls and life threats to notable people including parliamentarians.

Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami initiating debate on his joint adjournment motion signed by Sirajuddin and Humera Khatoon of JI, said that 434 terrorists attacks were reported in one year of which 323 security personnel embraced martyrdom, adding as many as 254 incidents of target killings were reported from the merged districts.

He recalled that PTI's MPA Malik Liaquat Ali was also attacked in Dir Lower while a DSP and other security officials were kidnapped in Swat.

Parliamentary leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak said that due to continuous threats by the criminal elements the people were forced to move to other provinces.

Mir Kalam Wazir said that people were staging protesting for restoration of peace in their areas but the police register FIR against them, he deplored.

PPP lawmaker Sanaullah said the peace process in the province was being sabotaged under an organized conspiracy due to which, he said that the business activities have been affected and an atmosphere of disappointment prevails among businessmen and general public.

PPP member Badshah Saleh said that the government and law enforcement agencies should establish peace with the help of local people in affected areas.

PTI MPA Mohammad Shafiq maintained that during the last two years an ideal peace was maintained across the province but now there was an atmosphere of fear in the tribal districts.