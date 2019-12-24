UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition In KP Assembly Protest Ahsan Iqbal's Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:58 PM

Opposition in KP Assembly protest Ahsan Iqbal's arrest

The opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday protested the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Shahiwal Sports Complex corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday protested the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Shahiwal sports Complex corruption case.

At the outset of assembly session, chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, the opposition members started their protest.

Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani condemned the arrest of Ahsan Iqbal.

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) said they were not against the accountability process, but it should be across the board.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sher Azam Wazir said the accountability process should not be used for political victimization.

PML-N's Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also condemned his party leader's arrest.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Awami National Party Sports Ahsan Iqbal Akram Khan Durrani Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Dhafra Municipality commence AED240 m ..

15 minutes ago

Senate body directs adopting latest technology to ..

2 minutes ago

US Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs, Broader Market St ..

2 minutes ago

Nation to celebrate Quaid birth anniversary with t ..

2 minutes ago

Algerians protest despite day of mourning for army ..

2 minutes ago

Catalonia's Imprisoned Ex-Leader Junqueras Petitio ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.