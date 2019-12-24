(@FahadShabbir)

The opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday protested the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Shahiwal Sports Complex corruption case

At the outset of assembly session, chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, the opposition members started their protest.

Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani condemned the arrest of Ahsan Iqbal.

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) said they were not against the accountability process, but it should be across the board.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sher Azam Wazir said the accountability process should not be used for political victimization.

PML-N's Sardar Muhammad Yousaf also condemned his party leader's arrest.