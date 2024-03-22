Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged a protest in front of assembly hall against non convening of assembly session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged a protest in front of assembly hall against non convening of assembly session.

They said that on the advice of the provincial government the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali didn't call the session.

Dr.

Ibad said that the Tehreek-e-Insaaf were making hue and cry about form 45-47, while at the same time they were violating the constitution and the law.

He said the opposition members reached the assembly secretariat but all the staff including the speaker were absent from the assembly.

He said that under Article 109, the governor has the authority to summon the assembly session as 45 members of the opposition had requested him adding the assembly should follow the constitution and law, not the will of an individual.