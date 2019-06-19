UrduPoint.com
Opposition In NA, Senate Not United: Ali Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:03 PM

Opposition in NA, Senate not united: Ali Nawaz

Opposition in NA, Senate not united: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said that opposition in National Assembly and Senate were not seemed on the same page.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Ali Nawaz said that opposition was not allowing Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to speak for last three days.

Ali Nawaz said that the government was not only fully ready to approve the Federal budget of 2019-20 but the provincial budget in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would also get approved.

He said that opposition repeatedly talked to observe parliamentary traditions but it had created rumpus in the House for four times during the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in National Assembly in past.

Ali Nawaz said that the government had appointed Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Account Committee of Parliament on the demand of opposition and as per traditions of the parliament.

He said the PPP government in Sindh had not nominated the Leader of Opposition in the Provincial Assembly as Chairman PAC who belonged to PTI. Those demanding to follow parliamentary traditions in National Assembly decline to adopt it in Sindh Assembly, he added.

