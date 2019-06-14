UrduPoint.com
Opposition In National Assembly Stand Divided: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:58 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the opposition stood divided in the National Assembly (NA) as it did not allow opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to deliver his inaugural budget speech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the opposition stood divided in the National Assembly (NA) as it did not allow opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to deliver his inaugural budget speech.

Talking to media here, he said the rift in the opposition had come into fore as the members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) disrupted the budget speech of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said opposition had nothing against the budget and doing politics in the name of religion which was highly condemnable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a pious person and he was doing politics of principles, he added.

From the very first day of the current government, Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a high powered committee to probe the alleged rigging in the general elections and to amend the laws of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said.

He said the main aim of opposition was to save their corruption. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz was the pioneer of corruption in politics he said and cited the example of bringing Punjab Assembly MPAs to Changa Manga.

Earlier, speaking outside the Parliament House, the opposition leaders including Maulana Asad Mehmood, Khawaja Asif, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others blamed the government for disrupting the proceedings of the house.

