LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the opposition was in a state of shock over a balanced and development-oriented budget presented by the PTI government.

Talking to Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan who called on him at the assembly chamber, the CM stressed that anti-development politics would not work anymore as development-centric political principles would prevail in the country.

"The opposition has no future while enemies of development and prosperity of the people are our enemies," he added.

The SACM appreciated the composite development strategy of the chief minister.

She asserted the court decision was writing on the wall for the PML-N's absconding leader and his cronies. These people would remain a looter and the world had also witnessed their loot.

The forgeries of the so-called Khadim-e-Aala were fully exposed before the public. Similarly, the politics of Maryam Safdar had come to an end and the bondmaids were hiding from the people after the exposure of their lies and deceits, added the SACM.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA was also present.