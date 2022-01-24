UrduPoint.com

Opposition In State Of Standstill: Khawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Opposition in state of standstill: Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hassan Khawar said on Monday that the narrative of the opposition had been left far behind and Prime Minister Imran Khan's political journey flourished manifold.

According to official sources here, the SACM said the opposition, which started with politics of resistance, had now come to a standstill after begging for reconciliation.

Hasaan Khawar said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had wonhearts of the nation, adding that development and prosperity were becomingdestiny of the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Opposition

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 hour ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 hour ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.