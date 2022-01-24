Opposition in state of standstill: Khawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hassan Khawar said on Monday that the narrative of the opposition had been left far behind and Prime Minister Imran Khan's political journey flourished manifold.

According to official sources here, the SACM said the opposition, which started with politics of resistance, had now come to a standstill after begging for reconciliation.

Hasaan Khawar said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had wonhearts of the nation, adding that development and prosperity were becomingdestiny of the country.