Opposition Indulged In Negative Politics Setting Aside National Interest: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Opposition indulged in negative politics setting aside national interest: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition parties have been indulged in negative politics at every occasion and regretted that they have put aside national interest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said the agenda of the opposition was against the interest of Pakistan. The opposition wanted to fulfill its negative designs by spreading chaos, he lamented and added that these elements had been fully exposed to the public.

The PTI-led government had been given a five-year mandate and the government wouldcomplete its term whereas elements involved in conspiracies will continue to cry as before,he stated.

