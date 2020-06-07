UrduPoint.com
Opposition Instead Of Holding APCs Should Work For People's Welfare: Ejaz Chaudhry

Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry on Sunday termed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s All Parties Conference an attempt to sabotage the government's efforts against Covid 19.

Talking to APP, he said the purpose of the PPP's APC was to detract people's attention from the pandemic, adding that opposition parties wanted to take political advantages from the situation.

There was no need to call such APCs, he said and added that the opposition should work for welfare of people instead of doing political point scoring.

Ejaz Chaudhry said the PTI government had put in place a comprehensive policy to enforce practical SOPs to counter coronavirus.

The government had so far given 120 billion rupees to 10 million families whereas Rs 100 billion were also reserved for industrial units as a financial relief package, he said. The opposition did nothing for people's welfare in this difficult time , he added.

To a question, he said it was the first time in the country's history that a commission wasformed by the government to probe the sugar issue and a report was publicized.

