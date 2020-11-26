UrduPoint.com
Opposition Intentionally Playing With Lives Of People In Peak Time Of COVID-19: Azam Swati

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was consisted on 11 political parties as they were looters of the national wealth and having same agenda to protect their leaderships from accountability process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was consisted on 11 political parties as they were looters of the national wealth and having same agenda to protect their leaderships from accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were intentionally playing with the lives of the people in this crucial time of pandemic of coronavirus as they were insisting to hold public gatherings during the peak of COVID-19 in the country.

The minister said the government was always ready to negotiate with opposition on every issue but not on the price of stopping accountability process of corrupts because it would not make any compromise in that regard.

He said the people of the country were in favour of continuation of accountability process.

Shortcomings in prosecution system was creating hurdles in completion of the cases, the minister added.

He said 252 big cases had reached their logical ends during the one year, adding he requested to the courts for speedy trials of the National Accountability Bureau and Anti Corruption cases.

Replying to a question, he said the government would address all grievances of its political allies and they would remain allies of the government.

Criminals should be punished in front of public and he was strongly in favour of it, he added.

