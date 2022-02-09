Opposition is a group of rejected people: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said the opposition was a group of rejected people as every one knew about their corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said the opposition was a group of rejected people as every one knew about their corrupt practices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was trying to topple the government from day one but he would not succeed in their objectives.

The government would complete its five year tenure, adding it was not scared from the opposition tactics, he added.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has failed to present details and receipts about their properties before the courts.

The SAPM said the opposition had failed to bring out masses from their houses against the government as people were well aware of their corruption and money laundering which they had made ruthlessly, during their tenures.

Ali Awan said all allied political parties were fully intact with the government.