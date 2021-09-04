Opposition is cluster of vested interests only: Nadeem Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Monday said that the opposition was cluster of their own vested interests only who was regrouping to protect them.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi however remarked that there were found open contradictions in the statements of leaders of opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N).

The provincial parliamentary secretary stated that the Buzdar government issued orders for stern action against the perpetrators of artificial inflation so that the people could get relief. The political parties rejected by the people were trying in vain his efforts just in order to gain public acceptance by pretending to represent the mass's rights.

He said that those who were suffering from deprivations and backwardness in South Punjab during their tenure were visiting South Punjab to seek people's support.

He said that people were fully aware of their past performance.

PTI government empowered South Punjab by giving administrative and financial autonomy. He hoped that PTI would fulfill its promise and soon South Punjab would be given the status of a province.

The provincial parliamentary secretary claimed that PTI would win the next elections on basis of its performance.

He said that all government departments were active in serving the people without any discrimination under the program "Service at Your Doorstep".

Government officials and machinery are active and proactive in solving the problems of the people at their doorstep, he highlighted.

He said that equal opportunities and resources were being provided to the backward areas of South Punjab.

Steps are being taken for change on a sustainable and permanent basis, noted Nadeem Qureshi.