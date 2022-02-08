UrduPoint.com

Opposition Is Group Of Rejected People: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz whole politics was based on lies as people had badly rejected its leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was a group of rejected people who were not ready to hold confidence to each other.

He said the opposition was badly failed on every front against the government as people were well aware about corruption of the opposition parties leadership.

The minister said the opposition was trying to topple the incumbent government from day one but their dream would not come true for the purpose.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was doing good job and the PTI would win the next general elections with clear majority on the basis of its five years performance, he said.

Replying to a question, he said inflation was a big issue for the government and it was making efforts to overcome on it, adding inflation had become a global phenomenon due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Shibli Faraz said nobody could raise finger against the honesty of the PTI leadership as Prime Minister Imran Khan was declared Sadiq and Amin from the courts.

