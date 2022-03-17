UrduPoint.com

Opposition Is Likely To Bring No-trust-motion Soon Against Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Opposition is likely to bring no-trust-motion soon against Punjab CM

The leaders of joint opposition have approached Punjab Assembly Secretariat and inquired about the availability of key officials regarding no-trust-motion on the issue of no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) The joint opposition was expected to bring bring no-confidence motion soon against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The latest reports suggested that the leaders of joint opposition reached Punjab Assembly Secretariat and inquired about the availability of key officials regarding no-trust-motion on the issue of no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8 following which it was agreed to convene a session of the National Assembly on March 21 and the voting would take place after the 27th.

