Opposition is likely to bring no-trust-motion soon against Punjab CM

The latest reports suggested that the leaders of joint opposition reached Punjab Assembly Secretariat and inquired about the availability of key officials regarding no-trust-motion on the issue of no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8 following which it was agreed to convene a session of the National Assembly on March 21 and the voting would take place after the 27th.