Opposition is not serious to resign from assemblies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the opposition would not resign from the assemblies and they would continue their work on same salary.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said opposition was using resignations just for political stunt and trying to put the pressure on the government but they would not succeed to get their objectives.

The minister said the government was ready to sit together with the opposition for holding talks about bringing elections reforms but they were not ready to discuss the matter with the treasury blanches because they were only serious to protect their personal agenda.

He said the government wanted to hold open dialogue with opposition, adding they should come in the Parliament as it was the best forum to resolve the every important issue.

Replying to a question, he said the Senate elections should be held through open ballot as it was more transparent way for the purpose, adding the Prime Minister was also in favor of this way and he was insisting from the day one for holding Senate elections through show of hands.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government could ask to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding the Senate elections before the time as it was happening many other countries of the world.