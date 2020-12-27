UrduPoint.com
Opposition Is Not Serious To Tender Their Resignations: Dar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the opposition parties were not serious to tender their resignations but they were using it just for a political stunt.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was serious to present their resignations then they should do it without any delaying and the government could hold bye elections on the vacant seats.

He said PDM leaderships were using different jugglery tactics to get NRO National Reconciliation Ordinance from the government but they would never succeed in their objectives.

The SAPM said everyone was seeing visible rift among the opposition parties but they were pretending as united, adding PDM was trying to put pressure on the government but they would be failed in that regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would not allow to any type of NRO to anybody, the opposition parties wanted to get relief in their corruption cases which were registered against their leaderships during their governments tenures.

He urged that opposition should come in the parliament as it was the best forum to resolve every important issue.

Replying to a question, he said it was quiet lie that the government representatives had contacted with the opposition to hold dialogue, adding PDM's long march would be also failed just like their political gatherings.

Usman Dar said senior leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F were criticising on Maulana Fazlur Rehman but he was not ready to face them and Maulana claiming that he was a democratic person and believed in democracy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was still hope of the people because they were knew that he (PM) was only political leader who had full capabilities to resolve their problems amicably.

To another query, he said co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari had full authority for taking party's decisions rather than chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said PPP and PM-N leaderships were enemies of each other but they were united against PM Imran Khan just to protect their corruption which they had made during their governments.

