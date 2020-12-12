Opposition is trying to protect corruption of its leaderships: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Saturday said the opposition political parties had different interests but united for only one point agenda to protect corruption of their leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was ready to hold discussion on every important issue but opposition was insisting to get relief from the government regarding corruption cases which were registered against their leadership .

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that the government would not make any compromise about the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

He said the opposition was violating the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions and avoiding standard operating procedures SOPs, adding the opposition was intentionally playing with the lives of the people by holdings gatherings during the spreading of coronavirus.

Replying to a question, he said cases would be registered against violators of law as people should avoid to attend such gatherings in this crucial period of the deadly virus if they love their lives.

Shafqat Mehmood said the opposition should criticise the government policies but it should avoid to malign the national institutions for protecting their personal interests.

He said Speaker of the National Assembly had called a meeting about coronavirus situation in the country but opposition had boycotted it so they were only serious to fulfill their objectives which was impossible during the present government.