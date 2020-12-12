UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Is Using Different Tactics To Get Relief In Corruption Cases: Asad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

Opposition is using different tactics to get relief in corruption cases: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the opposition was using different tactics to get relief in the corruption cases which were registered against their leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the opposition was using different tactics to get relief in the corruption cases which were registered against their leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was ready to hold discussion on every important issue with the opposition but it would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability process against the corrupts.

The minister said opposition parties were responsible for the all problems of the country but now they were trying to become well wishers of the people.

He said despite of facing coronavirus the national economy was improving and inflation was on decline as the government was making its all out efforts to resolve problems of the country and to provide relief of its people.

Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan was wining the war against the sugar mafia,adding the farmers were taking better price of the sugarcane crop now.

Replying to a question, he said the government was compelled for buying expensive electricity due to unnecessary agreements and Rs136 billion would be saved during next two years after new agreements of the present government regarding electricity.

He said there was no investment had made in supply system of electricity during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Asad Umar Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price All Government Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

2 minutes ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

3 minutes ago

Swansea win south Wales derby, Pukki keeps Norwich ..

5 minutes ago

Messias brace helps Crotone to first win of Serie ..

5 minutes ago

Matsushima hat-trick takes Clermont past Bristol

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.