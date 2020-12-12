Opposition is using different tactics to get relief in corruption cases: Asad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the opposition was using different tactics to get relief in the corruption cases which were registered against their leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the opposition was using different tactics to get relief in the corruption cases which were registered against their leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was ready to hold discussion on every important issue with the opposition but it would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability process against the corrupts.

The minister said opposition parties were responsible for the all problems of the country but now they were trying to become well wishers of the people.

He said despite of facing coronavirus the national economy was improving and inflation was on decline as the government was making its all out efforts to resolve problems of the country and to provide relief of its people.

Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan was wining the war against the sugar mafia,adding the farmers were taking better price of the sugarcane crop now.

Replying to a question, he said the government was compelled for buying expensive electricity due to unnecessary agreements and Rs136 billion would be saved during next two years after new agreements of the present government regarding electricity.

He said there was no investment had made in supply system of electricity during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.