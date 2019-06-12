UrduPoint.com
Opposition Lacks Vision, Public Interest Issues: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:36 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said that opposition parties have no clear vision, they only want to sabotage Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government programmes

Talking to a private news channel Usman Dar said, leaders of the opposition parties were making a hue and cry over personal issues and trying to escape from accountability.

He said the government was taking all steps to put the looters behind the bars.

He said the cases against PPP and PML-N leadership were registered during the tenure of previous governments.

Usman said all the institutions are working independently and they are free to hold investigation against any individual.

He reiterated that the government was committed to combat corruption and said that there will be no compromise in intent on this front.

"No corrupt person will be let go," he said, recalling that Imran Khan's government had been elected by the nation on the promise that PTI will put the corrupt people in jails.

He said the entire burden of loans taken by corrupt officials falls on the nation.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to make the country a respectable state in the world, adding, the day is not far when the crisis and problems would be controlled.

Replying a question, he said the NAB is an independent department, it is not under the influence of the government.

He also said, If opposition wants sit ins against the government, government will provide container, Biryani and water to them.

