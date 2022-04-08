UrduPoint.com

Opposition Laud SC Verdict

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Opposition laud SC verdict

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Joint Opposition (Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM) on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict and said the decision has protected Pakistan's constitution and it's sovereignty.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said today's verdict has restored Pakistan's constitution and also protected its supremacy.

"Any party neither lost nor won in today's verdict as it was the victory of Pakistan's constitution and judiciary. The Supreme Court has given verdict on merit accordingly the current circumstances," he said.

Shehbaz said today's verdict would be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan. "Now the vote of no confidence will be held hopefully." Shehbaz also thanked the lawyers of all parties saying they all gave excellent arguments.

To a question, he said we would not do politics of revenge and will follow the path of the law and constitution.

"We will run the Parliament as per rules and regulations of the country taking along every party with us." Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said this victory was not the victory of one party but of all parties. "We will work towards the strengthening of democracy and media." "We will also bring in electoral reforms to hold free and fair elections so that the people can elect their representatives on merit."Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said our confidence has increased on courts by this verdict. He was of the view that through top court's decision all people will be considered equally loyal and patriot towards the country.

MNA Mohsin Dawar said what happened on April 3 was an attack on parliament and democracy. "The Supreme Court has given a historic decision by setting aside the deputy speaker's ruling," he said.

