Opposition leader already offered CoE to Asad Umar: Ayaz Sadiq

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already offered Charter of Economy (CoE) to Asad Umar

Talking to media persons at Parliament House after meeting with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, he was of view the government was facing problems to handle the economy.

Ayaz Sadiq said the opposition offered Charter of Economy while the government was saying that the opposition was demanding National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding that talks with the government could not move forward when the attitude of the government was not positive.

He said that it was right of every opposition to give suggestions for amending the Federal budget 2019-20 and responsibility of the government was to consider the proposals of the opposition.

To a question about meeting with Asif Zardari, Ayaz Sadiq said that joint efforts for the betterment of the country were agreed during the meeting.