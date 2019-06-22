UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Leader Already Offered CoE To Asad Umar: Ayaz Sadiq

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:07 PM

Opposition leader already offered CoE to Asad Umar: Ayaz Sadiq

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already offered Charter of Economy (CoE) to Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already offered Charter of Economy (CoE) to Asad Umar.

Talking to media persons at Parliament House after meeting with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, he was of view the government was facing problems to handle the economy.

Ayaz Sadiq said the opposition offered Charter of Economy while the government was saying that the opposition was demanding National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding that talks with the government could not move forward when the attitude of the government was not positive.

He said that it was right of every opposition to give suggestions for amending the Federal budget 2019-20 and responsibility of the government was to consider the proposals of the opposition.

To a question about meeting with Asif Zardari, Ayaz Sadiq said that joint efforts for the betterment of the country were agreed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Asad Umar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Budget National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Rs 319 billion developmental budget to stable prov ..

36 seconds ago

No six pack but Malinga still a big-game hunter: J ..

37 seconds ago

UK minister to visit Iran for crisis talks

39 seconds ago

Criminal gang busted in Sialkot

41 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy observes World Hydrography Day

9 minutes ago

West Indies bowl against New Zealand in World Cup

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.