Opposition leader appreciates President for signing summary of top appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz Thursday welcomed the signing of the prime minister's summary for ry for appointment of JCOAS and COAS by President Dr.Arif Alvi .

The opposition leader hoped that the new military leadership would continue work for the national interest.