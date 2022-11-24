Opposition Leader Appreciates President For Signing Summary Of Top Appointments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz Thursday welcomed the signing of the prime minister's summary for ry for appointment of JCOAS and COAS by President Dr.Arif Alvi .
The opposition leader hoped that the new military leadership would continue work for the national interest.