UrduPoint.com

Opposition Leader Asks CS Sindh To Initiate Inquiry Into Mehran Town Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Opposition leader asks CS Sindh to initiate inquiry into Mehran town fire incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, asked Chief Secretary Sindh to initiate an impartial inquiry into the Mehran Town Factory fire incident in which 17 workers lost their lives.

The Leader of the Opposition, through a letter to CS Sindh on Tuesday, pointed out different issues requiring impartial investigation so that responsibility of the incident could be fixed and the officials involved could be brought to justice.

In his letter Haleem Adil Sheikh while raising question on construction of an industrial entity in a residential area said that it needed to be probed that which provincial department or authority issued approval for building a factory in a residential area and if it was built illegally why concerned departments did not take any action in the regard? The factory was operational without any arrangements for dealing with any emergency situation like fire extinguishers or emergency exits, he noted adding that it was responsibility of the provincial Labour department to ensure enforcement of safety rules for workers which they failed.

He also pointed out that NOC by the Environment department was mandatory for construction of a factory or building.

It should be investigated that either environment department issued NOC or the factory was operating without fulfilling the legal requirement, he said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while indicating criminal negligence of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation stated that though Federal government had recently handed over 54 fully equipped fire brigade vehicles to KMC and its fire station was situated near the site of the incident, fire brigade arrived at the scene after three hours. The inordinate delay resulted into lose of precious lives and need to be investigated, he added.

The PTI lawmaker also sought information about performance of Sindh Disaster Management Authority and its role in the incident.

Haleem Adil Sheikh raised question over implementation on court orders issued after Baldia Town Factory case- a horrific incident in which over 200 workers burnt to death.

The leader of the opposition asked the Chief Secretary Sindh to initiate an impartial inquiry in the matter and take legal action against the persons found involved. "Involved characters may not be left unpunished and free from the iron grip of law before they had continued causing serious damages to public, the letter concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Vehicles Noc Baldia SITE May Criminals From Government Court Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

36 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

42 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

58 minutes ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

1 hour ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.