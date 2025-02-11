Opposition Leader Asks To Avoid Irresponsible Statements On Water Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister of Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday urged the leader of the opposition to refrain from making irresponsible statements regarding the water issue and said that such matters should be resolved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that under the Indus Waters Treaty, the Sutlej River’s water supply to Bahawalpur was cut off, making water distribution a serious national issue that requires collective decision-making.
He further mentioned that Punjab’s share of water from the Diamer-Bhasha Dam has been proposed to provide water to Bahawalpur and stressed the need to avoid any misleading narratives.
The minister highlighted that Bahawalpur has already lost one of its rivers and has the right to demand its fair share of water. He called for a responsible, fact-based approach to resolving the issue rather than creating public confusion through baseless statements.
APP/zah-sra
