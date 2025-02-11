Open Menu

Opposition Leader Asks To Avoid Irresponsible Statements On Water Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Opposition leader asks to avoid irresponsible statements on water issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister of Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday urged the leader of the opposition to refrain from making irresponsible statements regarding the water issue and said that such matters should be resolved through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that under the Indus Waters Treaty, the Sutlej River’s water supply to Bahawalpur was cut off, making water distribution a serious national issue that requires collective decision-making.

He further mentioned that Punjab’s share of water from the Diamer-Bhasha Dam has been proposed to provide water to Bahawalpur and stressed the need to avoid any misleading narratives.

The minister highlighted that Bahawalpur has already lost one of its rivers and has the right to demand its fair share of water. He called for a responsible, fact-based approach to resolving the issue rather than creating public confusion through baseless statements.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

8 seconds ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

30 minutes ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

45 minutes ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

1 hour ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

1 hour ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

2 hours ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

2 hours ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan