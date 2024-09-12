Opposition leader condemn tirade of KP CM in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah on Thursday condemned the tirade of KP Chief Minister in Islamabad and said that his speech was against the norms of morality and decency.

Addressing the KP assembly session that was chaired by Speaker, Babar Salim Swati, the opposition leader said that as a political worker and member of provincial legislature he condemned the targeting of women, political leadership and establishment by KP CM.

He said that treasury was not interested to discuss law and situation that is the most serious issue of the province and demands due deliberation. He said that adjournment motion was being submitted to discuss law and order situation but the session of assembly was not convened. He regretted the session was convened on midnight when it was considered necessary by provincial government.

Dr. Ibad said that police is protesting in Bannu and Bajaur but not a single statement was issued by the government that is responsible to maintain law and order in the province.

He said that provincial government should realize its responsibility and deliberate to solve current problems being faced by the province.

Opposition Member Provincial Assembly, Shehla Bano also criticized KP CM for his outburst against Punjab CM demanding Ali Amin Gandapur to tender apology.

Speaking in the provincial assembly, she said that we all have families including daughter, mother and sister adding that the language used by KP CM was against the values and traditions of people living in KP.

Meanwhile, Speaker KP Assembly, Babar Salim Swati termed the steps of National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq after arrest of parliamentarians as satisfactory.

He was responding to provincial minister, Qasim Shah who demanded the resignation of Ayaz Sadiq. He said that National Assembly Speaker has followed course of law and constituted an inquiry after suspending officials.

He said that steps of National Assembly Speaker are adequate and house would be briefed over the situation soon.