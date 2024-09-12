Opposition Leader Condemn Tirade Of KP CM In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
The Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah on Thursday condemned the tirade of KP Chief Minister in Islamabad and said that his speech was against the norms of morality and decency
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah on Thursday condemned the tirade of KP Chief Minister in Islamabad and said that his speech was against the norms of morality and decency.
Addressing the KP assembly session that was chaired by Speaker, Babar Salim Swati, the opposition leader said that as a political worker and member of provincial legislature he condemned the targeting of women, political leadership and establishment by KP CM.
He said that treasury was not interested to discuss law and situation that is the most serious issue of the province and demands due deliberation. He said that adjournment motion was being submitted to discuss law and order situation but the session of assembly was not convened. He regretted the session was convened on midnight when it was considered necessary by provincial government.
Dr. Ibad said that police is protesting in Bannu and Bajaur but not a single statement was issued by the government that is responsible to maintain law and order in the province.
He said that provincial government should realize its responsibility and deliberate to solve current problems being faced by the province.
Opposition Member Provincial Assembly, Shehla Bano also criticized KP CM for his outburst against Punjab CM demanding Ali Amin Gandapur to tender apology.
Speaking in the provincial assembly, she said that we all have families including daughter, mother and sister adding that the language used by KP CM was against the values and traditions of people living in KP.
Meanwhile, Speaker KP Assembly, Babar Salim Swati termed the steps of National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq after arrest of parliamentarians as satisfactory.
He was responding to provincial minister, Qasim Shah who demanded the resignation of Ayaz Sadiq. He said that National Assembly Speaker has followed course of law and constituted an inquiry after suspending officials.
He said that steps of National Assembly Speaker are adequate and house would be briefed over the situation soon.
Recent Stories
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations
30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday
Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in I ..
Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah elected as Chairman NA special committee
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to "Shanghai Spirit"
Punjab's Anti-Polio campaign enters 4th day; 11.1 mln children vaccinated so far
PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion
SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate unanimously passes National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 20245 minutes ago
-
Hot weather likely with chance of isolated rain at various parts of country: PMD5 minutes ago
-
Customs authorities incinerate drugs, harmful substances5 minutes ago
-
Governor accuses PTI of undermining KP Security5 minutes ago
-
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio10 minutes ago
-
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday10 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Mian Parvez Aslam Group sweeps RCCI Election10 minutes ago
-
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements10 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations15 minutes ago
-
30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday1 minute ago
-
Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah elected as Chairman NA special committee1 minute ago