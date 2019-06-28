UrduPoint.com
Opposition Leader Criticize KP Govt For Ignoring Southern Districts In Budget

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Opposition leader criticize KP Govt for ignoring southern districts in budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and former Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani here Friday criticized the KP Government for overlooking the southern districts in budget 2019-20 and demanded formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate release of funds for irrigation and road sectors in the province.

Addressing on floor of the House, the opposition leader strongly deplored the deletion of cut motions of the opposition members pertaining to Annual Development Programmes in budget 2019-20 and declared it unjustified.

He claimed that non-ADP schemes pertaining to road sector have been included in the budget and more than Rs210 million has been allocated for such schemes.

While expressing his anguish over ignorance of southern districts in development budget, Durrani said that these districts have approximately 6,282,000 population that are 20.6 percent of the country's population besides covering 29 percent area of the total land of Pakistan.

Akram Khan Durrani regretted that despite such a large number population viz a viz huge territory, only three schemes were included for southern districts in building sector while Rs300 million earmarked for 14 schemes in the said sector.

Likewise, only two schemes have been allocated for south districts among 117 schemes in health sector whereas southern districts were completely ignored in Local Government sector that was a great injustice with its inhabitants.

