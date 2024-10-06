Opposition Leader Criticizes Absence Of KP Chief Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Dr. Ibadullah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, on Sunday raised concerns over Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's recent absence, saying that this is not the first time he has gone missing.
Speaking to journalists in the Chamber of the Opposition Leader, Dr. Ibadullah emphasized that the Chief Minister has not been arrested, raising serious questions about his disappearance, which he termed a "drama for political point-scoring."
He accused Gandapur of abandoning his party workers to enjoy pastries at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House instead of fulfilling his responsibilities.
Dr. Ibadullah also highlighted that the assembly session has been postponed until October 7, questioning the rationale behind suddenly calling a meeting on a public holiday today. "What issues are being addressed here? Are they solely concerned with the interests of the PTI, rather than public concerns?" he asked.
Furthermore, he criticized the Chief Minister's rhetoric, questioning whether it is appropriate for a leader to respond to violence with violence.
"What message are we sending to the world when international delegations visit and protests erupt in D-Chowk?" he concluded.
