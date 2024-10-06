Open Menu

Opposition Leader Criticizes Absence Of KP Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Opposition Leader criticizes absence of KP Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Dr. Ibadullah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, on Sunday raised concerns over Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's recent absence, saying that this is not the first time he has gone missing.

Speaking to journalists in the Chamber of the Opposition Leader, Dr. Ibadullah emphasized that the Chief Minister has not been arrested, raising serious questions about his disappearance, which he termed a "drama for political point-scoring."

He accused Gandapur of abandoning his party workers to enjoy pastries at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House instead of fulfilling his responsibilities.

Dr. Ibadullah also highlighted that the assembly session has been postponed until October 7, questioning the rationale behind suddenly calling a meeting on a public holiday today. "What issues are being addressed here? Are they solely concerned with the interests of the PTI, rather than public concerns?" he asked.

Furthermore, he criticized the Chief Minister's rhetoric, questioning whether it is appropriate for a leader to respond to violence with violence.

"What message are we sending to the world when international delegations visit and protests erupt in D-Chowk?" he concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Chamber October Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

21 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

21 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

21 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

21 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

21 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

21 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

21 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

21 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

21 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan