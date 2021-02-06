Opposition leader criticizes Sindh govt for non-provision of health facilities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Saturday took the Sindh government to task for non-provision of the health facilities to the people of the Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Saturday took the Sindh government to task for non-provision of the health facilities to the people of the Sindh province.

He said that the provincial government had spent Rs620 billion on health but the people had not even got an ambulance.

He stated this in a message on his twitter account. The Opposition Leader said that a poor lady gave birth to a baby outside a hospital owing to the non-availability of health facilities in Chelhar area of the province.

He said that PPP was utilizing money of the people in the campaigns of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He further said that a dead body of a poor person in Samaro was transported on a damaged pushcart instead of an ambulance.

Lambasting at the PPP-led provincial government, he said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) did not have ambulance for shifting dead bodies but it had the same for its election campaigns.

He further said that the provincial government did not provide facilities to the people of the province but criticized the Federal government.

Haleem said that PTI-led federal government had provided 10 lac health cards to the people in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and handed over health cards in seven districts of Punjab and more would be given.

He said that 2 lac 75 thousand health cards had also been provided to the poor people in the Sindh province.